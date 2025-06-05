ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion

How to get out of debt: Seven achievable steps to start with

By Christopher Liew

Published

Paying off debt can feel like an uphill battle. In his column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to assess and prioritize your debt, and shares strategies to help you pay it off more quickly (Getty Images)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.