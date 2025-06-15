ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Vale confirms seismic activity at mine prior to Sudbury earthquake

By Chelsea Papineau

Published

Sudbury was shaken up Sunday Earthquakes Canada confirms Greater Sudbury experienced a 2.8 magnitude earthquake around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.


















