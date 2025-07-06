ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Truck impounded, driver charged, owner charges pending in dual suspended licence case

By Dan Bertrand

Published

A 24-year-old man faces charges after Thunder Bay police stopped a pickup truck whose registered owner had a suspended licence – only to discover the driver was also under suspension. The Thunder Bay Police Service towed and impounded for seven days at the owner’s expense. July 2, 2025. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Facebook)