ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Tribunal rules that lack of washroom access for Sudbury’s homeless isn’t a human rights case

By Darren MacDonald

Published

A man who said the fact homeless people in Sudbury didn’t have round-the-clock access to washrooms was a human rights violation has lost his appeal to a provincial tribunal. (File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.