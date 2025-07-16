ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Transport driver charged after truck catches fire, closes Hwy. 17

By Darren MacDonald

Published

A southern Ontario truck driver has been charged after a commercial motor vehicle rolled over in northwestern Ontario on Tuesday, catching fire and closing Highway 17 in Dryden. (Skilled Truckers Canada photos)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.