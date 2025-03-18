ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Timmins area could get hit with up to 40 cm of snow

By Darren MacDonald

Published

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Timmins area, with heavy snow expected beginning Wednesday and lasting until Thursday. (Owen Sound Police Service)


















