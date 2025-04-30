ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Suspect pulled over for stunt driving on Hwy. 144 had $118K in drugs in his vehicle

By Darren MacDonald

Published

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this file image. A 33-year-old from southern Ontario has been charged after police seized $118,000 in illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 144 north of Gogama. (Bobb Barratt/OPP)