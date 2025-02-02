ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudbury’s Caruso Club looks to support and empower women while raising money

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Sudbury’s Caruso Club hosted Bella Donna Friday Friday saw a packed house at Sudbury’s Caruso Club to celebrate women, while raising money for an important addition. Ian Campbell was there


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.