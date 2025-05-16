ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudbury’s Cambrian College hosts skilled trades summer camps

By Amanda Hicks

Published

Cambrian introduces students to skilled trades Students in grades seven, eight and nine in Greater Sudbury have the chance to learn all about the skilled trades this week.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.