Northern Ontario

Sudbury couple funds new non-for-profit mental health initiative

By Amanda Hicks and Dan Bertrand

Sudbury’s new not-for-profit psychotherapy clinic, Roles Alliance for Mental Health and Wellness, launches to provide subsidized care across northern Ontario with the help of a $100,000 donation. The donation comes from Frank Grossi and his wife, who sought therapy at the for-profit branch of the clinic a year ago. (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Northern Ontario)