Northern Ontario

Six charged in northern Ont. drug trafficking bust

By Dan Bertrand

Published

A three-week drug investigation in northwestern Ontario from April 21 to May 9, 2025, resulted in the seizure of of quantities of suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, Percocet pills, and illicit cannabis following the execution of two search warrants in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)