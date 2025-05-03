ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig to offer bachelor of education degree

By Mike McDonald

Published

SKG to offer Bachelor of Education Degree The Sault's Indigenous education institute could have degree-granting power by 2025. Mike McDonald has the latest.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.