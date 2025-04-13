ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sault police seek help with theft investigation, after items taken from drug store

By Dan Bertrand

Published

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service and Crime Stoppers of Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District are asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft from the Shoppers Drug Mart location in Cambrian Mall on March 23, 2025. (Supplied/Crime Stoppers of Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District)