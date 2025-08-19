ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Police search for truck that evaded officers in Chelmsford

By Lloyd Evans

Published

The Officer says the cruiser’s lights were turned on, to attempt a traffic stop, but the truck left the parking lot and drove onto Main Street West at a high rate of speed. (Photo courtesy of Greater Sudbury Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.