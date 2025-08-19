ADVERTISEMENT
Police search for truck that evaded officers in Chelmsford
Published:
Our Guide To The Best Coolers In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
16 Must-Have School Supplies For Elementary School Students For An A+ Start To The Year
I Tried It: This Brother Label Maker Is A Serious Game-Changer When It Comes To Organization (And It's On Sale Right Now)
15 Essential Toiletries And Shower Supplies For Anyone Moving Into A Dorm
The Absolute Best Eye Serums You Can Get In Canada Right Now
14 Products That'll Make Your Showers Feel More Luxurious
10 Of The Best Back-To-School Deals And Discounts You'll Find On Amazon Canada Right Now
FYI: This Brightening Moisturizer From Laneige Is 22% Off Today
This Wearable Fan Will Keep You Cool On The Hottest Of Days, And It’s Over 40% Off Right Now
The Best Kids’ Water Bottles For Back To School 2025
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.