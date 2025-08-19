ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

One sent to hospital in two-vehicle crash on Lasalle extension in Greater Sudbury

By Chelsea Papineau

Published

Two injured in serious crash in Greater Sudbury Two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash Wednesday morning on the Lasalle extension in Greater Sudbury.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.