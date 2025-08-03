ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Officials report partial breach of dam in Iroquois Falls, Ont.

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Dam leaking at northern generating station An engineering team is on location at the Twin Falls generating station in Iroquois Falls to repair a partial leak in the dam.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.