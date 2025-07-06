ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

North Bay man charged with posing as Uride driver

By Darren MacDonald

Published

North Bay individual posing as a Uride driver The North Bay Police Service is warning the public about an individual posing as a rider share driver in the area.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.