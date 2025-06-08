ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

No injuries after plane does a hard landing on Lake Temiskaming, Ont.

By Darren MacDonald

Published

No injuries after northern Ont. plane hits lake It was a minor miracle late Friday morning when two people were unhurt after their float plane landed hard on Lake Temiskaming.


















