ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Greater Sudbury buys more property for new events centre

By Angela Gemmill

Published

Sudbury buys land for events centre project Greater Sudbury is reporting some progress on plans to build a new events centre downtown, including acquiring more land.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.