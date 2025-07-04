ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Former Sudbury teacher faces more sex offences against students, 18 charges total

By Chelsea Papineau

Published

2022: Sudbury teacher charged with sexual assault Police in Sudbury say they have charged a 56-year-old St. Charles College teacher with sexually assaulting students under the age of 16.


















