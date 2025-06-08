ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash

By Chelsea Papineau

Published

Canadian Fly-In Fishing (Red Lake) Limited float plane crashed into northwestern Ontario creek upon takeoff. June 16, 2024 (Transportation Safety Board)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.