ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

East Ferris council chooses new mayor to replace Pauline Rochefort

By Dan Bertrand

Published

In a 2-1 council vote on May 13, Municipal Coun. Richard (Rick) Champagne was elected to take over the position for the remainder of the term. An undated photo of East Ferris municipal councillor Rick Champagne is shown. (North Bay Parry Sound Health Unit)