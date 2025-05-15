ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Driver, trucking company after dangerous highway incident on Highway 11

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver and a trucking company after a commercial vehicle with significant defects was spotted on Highway 11 near Atikokan. The fully loaded vehicle had two damaged trailer tires, along with a disconnected air brake line on the spring brake chamber that have been clamped off with a pair of vice grips. (Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)