ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Company behind Shoresy wants to extend its lease at Capreol Arena

By Darren MacDonald

Published

We are one week away from the premiere of the new season of the hit comedy series Shoresy which is filmed in Sudbury. Chelsea Papineau has a look at the show.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.