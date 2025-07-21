ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Another crash involving truck, horse and buggy in northern Ontario

By Chelsea Papineau

Published

Feb. 2024: Charges in fatal horse and buggy crash A commercial vehicle driver & the company he works for has been charged in a fatal crash involving a horse and buggy that killed one person.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.