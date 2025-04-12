ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Almost half of recommendations fully implemented 2 years after LU emerged from CCAA: AG report

By Angela Gemmill

Published

LU makes progress on AG recommendations As it emerges from insolvency, Sudbury's Laurentian University is reporting good progress on implementing auditor recommendations.


















