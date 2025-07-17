ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Montreal Canadiens sign local forward Joe Veleno to one-year contract

By The Canadian Press

Published

Detroit Red Wings centre Joe Veleno (90) is pursued up the ice by Tampa Bay Lightning centre Jake Guentzel (59) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.