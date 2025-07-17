ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Tai Baribo, rookie Olwethu Makhanya lead Union to 2-1 victory over Montreal

By The Associated Press

Published

Philadelphia Union's Nathan Harriel, left, leaps for the ball past CF Montréal's Luca Petrasso during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.