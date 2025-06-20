ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Quebec urges caution regarding tick, mosquito bites

By The Canadian Press

Published

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 26, 2024, 681 cases of Lyme disease were reported in Quebec.


















