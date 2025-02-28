ADVERTISEMENT

Quebec Premier Legault to shuffle his cabinet on Friday morning

By The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier Francois Legault thanks his new cabinet after they were sworn in, during a ceremony at the Quebec Legislature, in Quebec City, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The cabinet will be shuffled on Feb. 28, 2025 after the resignation of Digital Minister Eric Caire. (Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press) (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)