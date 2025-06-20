ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

PWHL’s Victoire sign Downie-Landry and Flaherty, lose Grant-Mentis to Seattle

By The Canadian Press

Published

New York Sirens' Jade Downie-Landry (27) celebrates her goal against the Ottawa Charge with teammates during third-period PWHL hockey action in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.