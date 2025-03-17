ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Polytechnique Montréal receives $50 million gift to create disruptive innovation hub

By The Canadian Press

Published

Pierre Lassonde speaks at an announcement, in Quebec City, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.