Montreal

Pipeline protest: Climate activists occupy oil terminal in Montreal

By Lillian Roy

Updated

Published

An activist is chained to a shipping container blocking the entrance to the Valero oil transfer terminal in the Port of Montreal in Montreal on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Protesters demand the closure of the 9B oil pipeline, owned by Enbridge, which ends at this terminal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson


















