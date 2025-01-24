Ottawa planning processing centre for asylum seekers in Quebec near U.S. border

The Canada Border Services Agency says it’s looking to open a processing centre for asylum seekers near the U.S. border in Quebec as a contingency plan in case of an “influx” of claimants. An RCMP officer checks the border between Quebec and New York State on Roxham Road in St. Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. on Jan.15, 2025. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)

(The Canadian Press)