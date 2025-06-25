ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

One voice, two solitudes: Calls for cultural crossover one year after Karl Tremblay’s death

By Maya Johnson

Updated

Published

One year since Karl Tremblay's passing It’s been one year since Karl Tremblay, the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants, died of prostate cancer at the age of 47.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.