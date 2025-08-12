ADVERTISEMENT

Crime Beat

Montreal SPCA investigating suspected animal poisonings in Rosemont alley

By Amy Luft

Published

The SPCA Montreal is investigating after two cats were fatally poisoned in an alley (photo: Pixabay)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.