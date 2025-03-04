ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Mayors of Montreal, Québec and Laval to travel to Washington this week

By The Canadian Press and Mathieu Paquette

Published

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer are heading to the U.S. to try to forge economic ties in the midst of the tariff war with the U.S. (Jacques Boissinot, Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)