ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Lucien Bouchard to represent doctors’ federation in negotiations with Quebec government

By The Canadian Press

Published

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, left, and former premier Lucien Bouchard attend an event launching commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Rene Levesque in Montreal, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)