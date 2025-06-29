ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Judge authorizes Tim Hortons Roll Up to Win class action for Quebec customers

By The Canadian Press

Published

A Tim Horton logo is pictured in Montreal on June 21, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson


















