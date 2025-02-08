ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Jake Allen posts 34-save shutout, Devils blank slumping Canadiens 4-0

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal Canadiens' Christian Dvorak (28) is stopped by New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, February 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.