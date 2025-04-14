ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Independent gas station owner fears Quebec cutting floor price will hurt business

By Matt Gilmour

Published

The owner of an independent gas station feels removing the floor price on gasoline will hurt small businesses like his.


















