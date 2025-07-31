ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Hydro-Quebec proposes 4.8% rate hike for businesses, 3% for residents

By The Canadian Press and Frédéric Lacroix-Couture

Published

A Hydro-Québec worker on September 1, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.