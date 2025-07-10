ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre looks to share his story on stage

By The Canadian Press

Published

Mixed martial arts champion Georges St-Pierre strikes a pose after unveiling a bronze statue of himself in a fighting stance during the inauguration of Place GSP in his hometown of Saint-Isidore, Que. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.