ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime withdraws from Italian Open tennis tournament

By The Canadian Press

Published

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the men's singles final match of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.