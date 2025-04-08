ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Bloc Québécois takes campaign to Ottawa to defend use of notwithstanding clause

Published

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet made a rare campaign stop outside Quebec today to defend the right of provinces to draft bills that pre-emptively invoke the Charter's notwithstanding clause. Surrounded by candidates, Blanchet makes a campaign stop in front of the Supreme Court, Tuesday, April 8, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















