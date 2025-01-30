ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Bill 96: 23 bilingual municipalities ask judge to suspend portions of Quebec's language law

By The Canadian Press

Published

A group of 23 bilingual municipalities are in Quebec Superior Court today to ask a judge to stay the application of several portions of the province's 2022 language reform. A person holds a sign at a rally to protest the language reform law, known as Bill 96, in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.