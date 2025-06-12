ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Accused in Quebec truck attack threatens prosecutor, tells judge to shut up at trial

By The Canadian Press

Published

Steeve Gagnon is escorted by police out of court in Amqui, Que., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.