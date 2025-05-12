ADVERTISEMENT

London

Simu Liu announces engagement to girlfriend Allison Hsu

By CNN

Published

Simu Liu attends a film screening in London last month. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.