ADVERTISEMENT

London

Multi-instrumental member of ‘The Band’ Garth Hudson dies at 87

By The Canadian Press

Published

Musician Garth Hudson poses in Toronto on Tuesday, November 2, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.