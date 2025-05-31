Joint funeral held for two teens killed in crash that left five dead

Hundreds gather in the parking lot of the Walkerton District Community School in Walkerton, Ont. for a vigil on Sunday, May 25, 2025. On May 23,, four students and a teacher from the school were killed in a car accident on the way back from a softball tournament in Dorchester, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

(Geoff Robins/THE CANADIAN PRESS)